BMC issues stop work notices to 106 sites for not installing air quality monitoring system

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body on Thursday said 'stop work' notices were issued to 106 construction sites for failing to install mandatory air quality monitoring systems.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the 106 projects include private developments, railway bridge construction works in Sion, as well as those being carried out by Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in K East ward and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in H East ward.

"Despite repeated follow-ups since May 2025, several construction sites were found violating norms, prompting the civic administration to order immediate issuance of 'stop work' notices. The action follows direction making it compulsory for all ongoing construction projects to install air quality sensors," the release said.

Projects costing over Rs1,000 crore have been specifically instructed to set up reference-grade air quality monitors, it added.

Projects that have not yet installed air quality sensors have been directed to submit compliance reports immediately, failing which stringent action is being taken, the BMC's Environment and Climate Change Department said.

The civic body said inspections are continuing and notices will also be issued to remaining other construction sites for non-compliance.

As per the pre-decided action plan, the BMC has instructed all departmental teams to continue site inspections, logbook verification and prompt enforcement.

"The crackdown is not limited to construction sites alone. The BMC has also directed the public health department to issue stop work notices to bakery units found violating emission norms related to smoke, fuel usage and pollution standards. No compromise would be made on improving Mumbai's air quality," the release said.

At present, a total of 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) are operational in Mumbai, comprising 14 under Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, nine under Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and five managed by the BMC.

The data from these reference-grade stations, maintained as per Central Pollution Control Board protocols, is available on the CPCB website and the 'Sameer' mobile application, the release said.

It urged citizens to avoid practices such as open burning of waste.

Meanwhile, the next hearing in Bombay High Court related to air pollution is scheduled for Friday. PTI KK BNM