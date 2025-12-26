BMC makes training mandatory for staff involved in civic polls; warns of action for skipping process

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body has made election-related training mandatory for all officials and employees involved in the conduct of the upcoming municipal elections and warned of criminal and disciplinary action against those who remain absent or fail to comply with instructions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said training is being organised to ensure the municipal elections are conducted transparently, impartially, and smoothly.

Special training sessions have been scheduled from December 29 to January 3 and from January 5 to January 9, it said.

"Details regarding the date, time and venue of the training sessions have been separately communicated to the concerned officers and staff through individual appointment orders. Attendance at the training sessions is compulsory, and no absence will be permitted under any circumstances," the civic administration said.

BMC polls will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted on the next day.

"Elaborate planning has been undertaken for all stages of the election process to ensure credibility and fairness. Officials including polling station officers (PROs), assistant polling station officers (APROs), polling officers and supporting staff have been identified as key participants in the process, making comprehensive training essential," the BMC statement said.

According to the BMC, the training will be conducted in phases during the scheduled period and will cover responsibilities during the election process, the model code of conduct, voting and counting procedures, legal provisions, and steps to be taken during emergency situations.

The objective is to avoid errors, confusion or malpractice and to maintain public confidence in the electoral process, it said.

The civic administration has cautioned that officials or employees who remain absent from the training, disobey orders or show negligence in discharging election-related duties will face action as per the directions of the State Election Commission.

Such action may include criminal proceedings and disciplinary measures under Section 28 (K) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the statement said.