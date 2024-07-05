BMC matches scale of T20 WC victory parade with massive clean up op, draws praise from netizens

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) A day after thousands of people converged at Marine Drive to take part in the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said 10-12 metric tonnes of trash were collected from the iconic promenade after the event.

The cleanliness drive, which started at 11.30 pm on Thursday and ended at 8 am on Friday, involved more than 100 staffers of the civic solid waste management department apart from members of NGOs, an official said.

Dumpers that carry around three tonnes of trash, compactors with a capacity of six tonnes and small vehicles that can accommodate 500 kilograms were used to clear the area, he said.

"The trash mainly consists of plastic bottles, foods wrappers and cups, as well as shoes, slippers and some other items. Dry waste has been mostly collected from Marine Drive. Shoes and chappals, which were collected in five small vehicles, will be sent for recycling," Assistant Municipal Commissioner, A Ward, Jaipdeep More told PTI.

The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7.30 pm and went till the Wankhede Stadium. Although it usually takes five minutes to cover the distance between these two points, it took more than one-and-a-half-hour for the parade to do so due to the large gathering.

In a press release issued earlier in the day, the BMC said two dumpers were also used to lift the garbage from the site, all of which will be sent to recycling plants instead of dumping grounds.

The massive clean up operation after one of the biggest welcome events anywhere in the world drew praise from netizens.

"Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, Marine Drive area was littered with thousands of shoes and sandals, and these workers were busy removing the garbage until dawn," citizen @ivaibhavk wrote on X.

"By morning, they had restored Mumbai to its original state. We should all express our gratitude to these workers," said the social media user, who also attached two videos to highlight the stellar effort from civic agencies.

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy due to massive crowding along the route of the victory parade. PTI KK NP BNM