BMC must financially support BEST, says Aaditya; cites its affordable bus services

Mumbai Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation must provide financial support to its power and transport undertaking BEST, which is one of the metropolis' primary public utilities.

"This afternoon we met the Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner, Shri Bhushan Gagrani ji with multiple delegations from G South ward. While multiple local issues were discussed and resolved, other prominent issues of Mumbai were taken up too," Thackeray posted on X.

"The BEST must be supported financially by the BMC. Its commitment to running buses and at affordable rates must not be hampered by financial trouble and reduced fleet size," the Worli MLA added.

Thackeray also said roads should be repaired before the start of Ganpati festivities and artificial ponds must be created in every ward for immersion of idols.

The coastal road landscape design must be discussed with local MP and MLAs and no hoardings should be allowed on coastal road or its gardens, he asserted.

Thackeray said the Delisle road bridge was speeded up due to constant follow ups by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the issue of pedestrian pathway and external foot over bridge is also being followed up. PTI MR BNM