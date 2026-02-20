BMC must start junior colleges in its schools, says Sena (UBT) corporator

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation should start junior colleges (Classes 11 and 12) in its schools that currently impart education up to Class 10.

Prabhu said the proposal, which was part of the agenda of the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of civic polls, was to ensure continuity in education for students.

Referring to the Mumbai Public Schools initiative, Prabhu said it was introduced by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray with the aim of improving quality of education in civic institutions.

"We want all BMC schools to be converted into Mumbai Public School so that every student gets better education without compromising on the Marathi language," he said.

Stating that BMC schools were already performing well, the corporator said students should also receive better education at the junior college level.

"BMC schools are good. Thus, the students should get better education in junior college as well. We will follow it up with the party in power," Prabhu added. PTI ND BNM