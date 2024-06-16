BMC not informing Mumbaikars about '40 pc' water cut, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of giving false information about water cuts in the metropolis.

There is a 40 per cent water cut in the city, but civic officials were keeping mum, the Worli MLA and former Maharashtra minister alleged.

"Normally, during April and May, the city faces 5-10 per cent water cut but this time it was not implemented due to the Lok Sabha polls (between April 19 and May 20 in the state). However, water cut is now in place but people have not been informed about it," he claimed.

Thackeray said BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani must share factual data. PTI ND BNM