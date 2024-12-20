BMC official arrested for demanding Rs 2 cr bribe to allow unauthorised construction

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been arrested in a bribery case for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore for not acting against an unauthorised construction in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

Mandar Ashok Tari (43), a designated officer of the BMC's K East ward in suburban Andheri, surrendered before officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday in connection with the case registered against him in August, the official said.

He said Tari had been absconding and surrendered before the authorities after the Bombay High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

The official said the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a man to stop an eviction action and allow an unauthorised construction.

Based on the complaint, the Mumbai ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In August, the ACB laid a trap and arrested two persons who allegedly collected the first instalment of Rs 75 lakh on Tari's behalf, he said. PTI DC ARU