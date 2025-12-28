BMC official, videographer on poll duty assaulted in Mumbai; one booked

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly assaulting a civic official and a videographer, who were on election duty, in Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place near the Milan Subway in the Vile Parle area.

Ahead of the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the State Election Commission has appointed flying squads to inspect vehicles. BMC official Suresh Rathod and videographer Dheeraj Panchal were part of one such flying squad.

After officials stopped a vehicle driven by the accused, Iftekhar Ahmed, Panchal began videorecording it as part of the election process. However, Ahmed allegedly lost his cool and asked the officials to stop recording.

The accused then allegedly assaulted Rathod and Panchal and drove away. The two later approached the police.

Ahmed has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), the official said. PTI ZA NR