BMC officials to visit Indore to take tips on cleanliness, waste management

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has organized a study tour of Indore, which secured the first rank in an all-India cleanliness survey recently for the seventh time, for officers and personnel from its solid waste management (SWM) department.

Advertisment

In a release issued on Tuesday, the country's richest civic body said junior supervisors and engineers from the SWM department will participate in the two-day study tour to be organized in February or March.

In the nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2023, results of which were declared early this month, Mumbai's rank slipped to 37 from 31 in 2022, while Indore maintained its first position once again.

During the tour, SWM department personnel and officers will gather information on 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, wet-dry garbage classification and their proper disposal and public sanitation, among other issues, the release said.

Advertisment

According to the BMC, the visit will also focus on daily waste collection, waste handling, challenges of segregation, treatment projects, role of sanitation workers, safety in garbage handling, community participation and other important aspects of Indore's successful waste management system.

As per the release, an average of 6,300 metric tonnes of waste is disposed at Kanjurmarg and Deonar dumping grounds in suburban Mumbai. Also, 750 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes of debris is disposed at the Deonar dumping site.

The civic body collects and segregates solid waste at 949 centres and 47 dry waste sorting sites in the metropolis, it said. PTI KK RSY