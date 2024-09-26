BMC panel to probe woman's death caused by falling into drain; cops file case

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Thursday announced a high-level probe into the death of a 45-year-old woman after she fell into a storm water drain here following heavy rains, while the police registered a case of accidental death.

The woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, died in the incident that occurred at 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, police have said.

The local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a three-member committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner (zone 3) Devidas Kshirsagar, will submit its report on the incident within three days.

Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and chief engineer (vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh are the other two members of the committee.

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death was registered at the MIDC police station in connection with the woman's death, officials said.

"Some road-related work was lying incomplete at the spot and the drain had remained open. Some Metro line work was also carried out nearby earlier," a police official said.

After the incident, the police have written a letter to the BMC as well as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) so that its responsibility can be fixed, he said.

"A probe is being carried out into the incident," he said.

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Wednesday evening, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. Some roads virtually turned into rivers of fast-moving water as several areas received more than 100 mm of rain in five hours in the evening. PTI KK DC GK NP