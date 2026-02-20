BMC, police remove encroachments in Mumbai's Kandivali area

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Illegal structures were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the help of police in Kandivali on Friday, an official said.

The drive was carried out by personnel from the BMC's R South Ward and R Central Ward and Kandivali police station in Mahavir Nagar, he added.

"There was heavy police cover during the operation to maintain law and order. No untoward incidents were reported during the drive," the official said. PTI ZA BNM