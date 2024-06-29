BMC, police take action against illegal construction at south Mumbai bars

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Mumbai police joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as unauthorised construction at two bars in south Mumbai was pulled down on Saturday, an official said.

Around a dozen personnel from D B Marg police station and BMC’s D ward were involved in the action at Pooja bar and C Quinn bar, he said.

“Illegal construction at both the bars have been razed,” he said.

Police have not registered any case so far. “We will do it after BMC approaches us. They asked us to provide protection (during demolition) which we did,” the official from D B Marg police station said.

The campaign against such structures will continue, he said.

Earlier this week, the authorities in Thane district and Pune carried out similar drives against bars and pubs.

The action followed a viral video purportedly showing a group of youths partying at a Pune bar that operated beyond the permissible time. A few of them were also seen with a drug-like substance. PTI ZA NR