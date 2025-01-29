BMC poll aspirant challenges rejection of nomination in court

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) An AIMIM member has challenged the "arbitrary" rejection of his nomination papers for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections by authorities in a civil court.

The appeal, filed under the Maharashtra Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Rules, 1966, alleged a series of procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices by the electoral authorities.

Anwar Sheikh alleged that minor errors in the nomination paper led to immediate rejection; other candidates were permitted to rectify identical defects and even resubmit new forms.

He claimed that the grounds for rejection were "arbitrary, ultra vires, and violative of natural justice principles, and malafide.” This constitutes an egregious miscarriage of justice, Shaikh's suit added.

The plea will be heard on Tuesday. PTI AVI NSK