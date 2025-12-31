BMC polls: 167 of 2,516 nomination papers filed by candidates rejected during scrutiny

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) As many as 167 of the 2,516 nomination papers, received from candidates for the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, civic officials said.
In a release, the BMC said a total of 2,516 nomination papers filed for the 227-member civic body were scrutinised on December 31, of which 2,231 were found valid.
Of the 167 nomination papers rejected during scrutiny, the highest number - 34 - were rejected in the S-ward Returning Officer's office, where 85 forms were filed. This was followed by the M East-M West Returning Officer's office, where 23 of the 141 nomination papers were rejected, the release said.
In contrast, no nomination paper was rejected in F North ward, where all 118 applications filed were found valid, it stated.
As per the release, the scrutiny process began at 11 am across the offices of 23 Returning Officers and involved verification of documents, no-objection certificates and completeness of application forms. Lists of validly nominated candidates were published after the process was completed.
According to the election programme announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, nomination papers were accepted from December 23, and 2,516 applications were received from candidates by the December 30 deadline.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 2. Allocation of election symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will take place on January 3, the civic body added.
Polls to elect 227 corporators in India's biggest and richest civic body will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day. PTI KK RSY