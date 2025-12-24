BMC polls: 2 candidates submit forms on Day 2; no nomination filing on Dec 25

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Just two nomination papers were submitted by candidates on Wednesday, the second day of the process for the January 15 elections to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials said.
More than 2,800 forms were issued across the city on Day 2 of the nomination filing.
According to a BMC release, two candidates submitted their nomination papers at L ward and K East/West wards, while 2,844 nomination forms were issued from 23 returning officers' (ROs) offices in the city.
Among the 23 returning officers' offices, the highest number of nomination forms - 340 - were issued from the M East ward, while the lowest - 43- were given from the R North ward, the civic body said.
The filing of nomination papers began on December 23 as per the schedule announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission for the BMC elections.
On the first day on Tuesday, 4,165 forms were distributed, but not a single nomination was filed.
The civic body informed that no distribution or acceptance of nomination papers will take place on Thursday (December 25) due to holiday on account of Christmas.
Nomination papers can be filed up to December 30 from 11 am to 5 pm on working days.
Polling for the 227 corporator-seats in India's biggest and richest civic body will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and votes will be counted the next day. PTI KK RSY