BMC polls: After solo contest decision, Mumbai Cong sets up panel of spokespersons

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Tuesday announced a panel of 18 spokespersons, days after it decided to contest the upcoming BMC polls independently.

The panel includes three Congress MLAs in Mumbai- Aslam Shaikh, Amin Patel, and Jyoti Gaikwad- and 15 leaders and former corporators.

Sachin Sawant is the chief spokesperson, while Sureshchandra Rajhans has been named the media coordinator, a party statement said.

The Congress constituted a Caste Validity and Scrutiny Committee and appointed Ashok Sutrale as its chairman and Rajesh Tekke as coordinator. The committee includes 16 members. PTI MR NSK