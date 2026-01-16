BMC polls: BJP’s Tejasvi Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena candidate Rekha Yadav secure victory

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP candidate Tejasvi Ghosalkar won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, defeating her nearest rival Dhanashree Vilas Kolge of the Shiv Sena (UBT), according to official results declared on Friday.
Contesting from ward number 2 in Dahisar, Ghosalkar secured 16,484 votes, while Kolge polled 5,729 votes, officials said. Her victory margin stood at 10,755 votes.
In ward number 1 in the western suburb of Dahisar, Rekha Yadav of Shiv Sena secured 7,544 votes, trouncing Sheetal Mhatre of the Congress, who got 5,070 votes. She was declared the winner with a margin of around 2,500 votes.
The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in the high-stakes BMC elections as per trends in 210 of 227 wards, after counting of votes began Friday morning.
There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in 92 wards in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was ahead in 26 wards. PTI KK ND VT NR