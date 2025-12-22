BMC polls: Cong reaches out to north Indians, promises facilities for Chhath, protection of rights

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Permanent immersion ponds for Chhath Puja, protection of dignity and livelihood of North Indians, and a transparent hawker policy are among the prominent promises made by the Congress in its manifesto ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls.

The seven-point document was released on Sunday by the North Indian cell of the party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and other office-bearers.

The Congress has promised a transparent hawker policy with smart vending zones, digital licences for eligible vendors and fair elections to town vending committees.

It also assured political and social protection to North Indians and better facilities for auto and taxi drivers, including rest centres and free health check-ups.

The manifesto further promises permanent immersion ponds and ghats at beaches for Chhath Puja, improved lighting, changing rooms and lifeguard facilities for women devotees, construction of a large travellers' facility for cultural programmes and weddings at affordable rates.

Other assurances include affordable waiting halls near railway stations during Diwali and Chhath Puja in coordination with the BMC and railways and a transparent licensing policy for stables with subsidised water tariffs.

Gaikwad said the Congress had consistently stood by the north Indian community and ensured them political representation whenever the party was in power.

"The Congress has given North Indians opportunities as MLAs, MPs, ministers, corporators and mayors, but the BJP has failed to address their core issues," she alleged.

Former Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh said the Congress had always respected the north Indian community.

The elections to 29 civic bodies, including high-stake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are scheduled for January 15. Counting of votes will be taken up the following day.