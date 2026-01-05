BMC polls: JD(S) withdraws complaint; ex-MP Rathod to pursue fight against speaker Narwekar

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) The Janata Dal (Secular) has withdrawn its complaint over alleged irregularities in the nomination process in the Colaba area of Mumbai for the upcoming city civic polls, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Monday.

Former MP Haribhau Rathod, however, asserted that he would pursue his personal complaint in the matter against Narwekar.

Rathod maintained that while the JD(S) may have stepped back, his complaint before the State Election Commission remains and he intends to take it to its logical conclusion.

Various Opposition parties have accused Narwekar of violating the model code of conduct in force for civic polls, interfering in nomination process and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.

Narwekar, the BJP MLA from Colaba in South Mumbai, has dismissed the charges as "baseless" and politically motivated.

Responding to the latest developments, Narwekar on Monday said that the Janata Dal (Secular) withdrew its complaint after the nomination papers of two of its three candidates were accepted for the civic polls scheduled on January 15.

"The party itself informed the State Election Commissioner that it is withdrawing its complaint as two out of the three nominations have been accepted," Narwekar told reporters here.

He claimed the party did not even know the status of its own nominations and alleged that by filing the complaint, it was trying to create a "fake narrative" against him.

"There is no need to dwell further on this issue as the campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections is going on. The candidates have filed their forms as per the prescribed framework and scrutiny has been completed," he added.

On former MP Rathod's assertion that his personal complaint is still pending, Narwekar said, "Whatever complaint is filed will be looked into by the authorities concerned. If there are no facts in the complaint, which is the reality, appropriate action will be taken." Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's demand for his suspension, Narwekar said he does not pay any attention to such remarks.

"There are some old wounds that pain more in winter," he said sarcastically.

The controversy pertains to wards 225, 226 and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where relatives of Narwekar are contesting the upcoming BMC elections. His brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar and sister-in-law Harshita Shivalkar are in the fray from these wards.

Some candidates had alleged that they were prevented from filing nominations to ensure the unopposed election of the speaker's relatives.

Rathod had earlier alleged that Narwekar objected to his presence when he accompanied his son for the latter's nomination.

Narwekar remained at the office of the returning officer till 5 pm on December 30 and instructed officials to slow down the processing of nomination papers, he charged.

Rathod further claimed that several remarks and alleged threats by Narwekar were captured on record. PTI ND GK