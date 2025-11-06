BMC polls: Lottery for ward reservations to be held on Nov 11

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a lottery on November 11 to determine reservation of wards for the upcoming civic body polls.

In a release, it said the lottery will decide reservations for Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women), Other Backward Classes (general and women), and women in general category.

Mumbai has 227 civic wards, polls to which are expected to be announced soon.

"The lottery will be conducted at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir auditorium at Bandra (West). The draft reservation list will be published on November 14 and citizens can file their objections and suggestions on the draft till 3 pm on November 20," it said.

The final notification will be issued after considering the objections and suggestions received, the BMC said.

Citizens must refer to the BMC website for the further details, the release added. PTI KK BNM