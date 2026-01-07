BMC polls: NCP manifesto promises infra upgrades, equal opportunities in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising inclusive development, transparent governance and large-scale infrastructure upgrades to transform Mumbai into a global city.

The party, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said its vision, articulated as “Aapli Mumbai, Sarvansathi Mumbai”, aims to ensure equal opportunities for the poor, middle class and affluent citizens, while placing the “Mumbaikar” at the centre of policymaking.

Key promises include construction of 500 km of new roads in five years, modernisation of bridges and flyovers, AI-based traffic management systems and development of new economic hubs in areas such as BKC, Worli and the eastern suburbs to generate employment.

The manifesto also commits to 24x7 clean water supply, free water for old chawls and slum areas, a zero-waste policy, river rejuvenation projects and strengthened flood-control infrastructure.

On healthcare, the NCP has promised advanced primary health centres in every ward, free medical check-ups, upgraded municipal hospitals and integrated mental health and de-addiction services. In education, it has pledged to modernise BMC schools with digital classrooms, provide free nutritious meals and expand vocational and skill-based training.

The manifesto further proposes construction of one lakh affordable houses, faster slum rehabilitation, enhanced women’s safety measures, expanded Metro and suburban rail networks, and large-scale tree plantation to make Mumbai a green and climate-resilient city.

The NCP said it would prioritise e-governance, ward-level citizen participation and transparent budgeting to ensure corruption-free civic administration and effective delivery of services to Mumbaikars.

Of the 227 electoral wards in Mumbai, NCP has fielded candidates in 92 seats. Its Mahayuti partners, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, have joined hands for the BMC polls.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the cash-rich BMC, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI MR NR