BMC polls: NCP (SP) keen on allying with Sena (UBT) and MNS than Congress

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is keen on contesting the January 15 Mumbai civic body polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rather than going with the Congress, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Discussions to this effect were held during a meeting chaired by Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde at the party office here on Wednesday.

NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

A month back, Congress' Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad and other leaders had met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to discuss a tie-up with his party, which she described as the grand old party's "natural ally".

The Congress had said it wanted to fight the Mumbai municipal elections with "like-minded parties", but did not favour the idea of joining hands with the MNS, with Gaikwad saying it cannot tie up with those who take law into their hands or indulge in intimidation.

NCP (SP) sources said during a meeting held on Wednesday, the party's strategy for the next month's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, organisational strengthening and issues to be taken up for campaign were discussed.

Majority of the NCP (SP) cadres from Mumbai want alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS as it would help the party grow and win.

"We have shortlisted about 50 seats," a party office-bearer said.

There is a proposal from the Congress as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) for an alliance, he said.

"Our cadres feel that going with Sena (UBT) will be beneficial for the party. A final decision will be taken in three-four days," the office-bearer said.

He said that in 2017, the undivided NCP had contested 106 BMC seats, out of the total 227, and won nine.

Out of the nine former corporators, two have switched to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, two are with the Sharad Pawar-led outfit while the rest have switched to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

On Tuesday, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut said his party and the MNS will join hands for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik, and a formal announcement is likely in the coming week.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich BMC, will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place the next day. PTI MR NP