BMC polls: Raj and Uddhav visit 'shakhas' as campaigning for Jan 15 polls picks up

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, whose parties have formed an alliance for the Mumbai civic body polls, on Tuesday visited "shakhas" (party offices) as part of campaigning in the city.

The Thackeray cousins, who have come together after nearly 20 years of political estrangement, are preferring to visit "shakhas" of their parties over holding rallies for the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray visited shakhas in suburban Malad to seek votes for candidates of the Shiv Sena- (UBT)-MNS-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray visited shakhas in Kalina.

Uddhav Thackeray, too, visited shakhas to canvas votes for candidates of the alliance.

Counting of votes will take place on January 16. PTI PR RSY