BMC polls: SP candidate withdraws from fray in Govandi; supports Cong nominee

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Former corporator and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Irfan Khan on Friday withdrew his nomination for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and announced full support to the Congress candidate from Govandi's Ward 138.
Sufiyan Vanu is Congress' candidate from the ward.
BMC elections will be held on January 15.
Khan said the decision to withdraw his nomination and support Vanu was taken in the larger interest of local residents and after careful consideration of the ward's future.
Addressing a gathering of supporters and party workers, he said the Congress has fielded a well-educated, experienced and capable candidate with a strong understanding of grassroots issues.
Describing Vanu as a visionary and hardworking leader, Khan said he was impressed by his commitment and approach towards public service. Vanu thanked Khan and his supporters, saying the endorsement strengthened his resolve to work honestly, transparently and with dedication. PTI MR NP