BMC razes unauthorised structures like fences, sheds of eateries in Kamla Mills premises

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Thursday pulled down unauthorised structures, including fences and sheds, of some of the prominent eateries at the Kamla Mills premises, a commercial complex located in central Mumbai's Lower Parel area.

The operation was jointly carried out by the fire department, building and factory department, medical officer of health (MOH) department, encroachment removal department, and maintenance department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The civic team first carried out an inspection of seven eateries, including Theobroma Restaurant, McDonald's, Shivsagar Hotel, Nano's Cafe, Starbucks, Bira Taproom and Food by Devika, in the Kamala Mills compound, it said.

The team then demolished the unauthorised compound wall fence at Bira restaurant, and pulled down the shed and fence of Toast Pasta Cafe. It also demolished the compound wall erected for parking in front of the BKT House as it affected the layout road exit, the civic body said in the statement.

"These measures are part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with fire safety and building regulations, and to maintain public safety in commercial areas," it added.

The health department took action against two eateries, namely Taproom and Toast Pasta Bar, the release said.

"These actions were taken due to violations of licence conditions, including unauthorised use of front open spaces," it said.

In December 2017, a major blaze in a pub located on the top floor of a building in the Kamala Mills Compound had claimed 14 lives.

In September 2024, these premises again witnessed a major fire in a seven-storey commercial building. There was no casualty in the incident. PTI KK NP