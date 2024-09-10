BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that it has relaxed the educational criteria for the post of executive assistants (clerks), removing the condition of clearing the Class 10 and degree exams in the first attempt.

The civic body initiated the online process for filling 1,846 posts in August and sought applications from eligible candidates before September 9. However, it had received representations from different quarters to relax the educational criteria.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it has decided to remove the "first attempt" condition and revise the educational criteria, noting that the decision will provide relief to lakhs of aspirants.

It said a new advertisement will be issued in the next 15 days, and the recruitment process will resume.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications need not reapply, it said.

Politicians, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and leaders of the Aam Adami Party, had objected to the education criteria.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently written to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, asking him to relax the condition.

“You must be aware that some students, due to some family or any other unavoidable reasons, can’t clear examinations in the first attempt, but this does not mean the student is not brilliant. This has created an impression that injustice will be done to students who could not pass exams in the first attempt,” Fadnavis stated in his letter to the BMC chief. PTI KK KK ARU