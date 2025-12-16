BMC removes over 2,100 illegal banners, posters of political parties from Mumbai roads

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) A day after the model code of conduct came into effect for next month's civic elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed more than 2,100 illegal banners, posters and hoardings related to political parties in the metropolis.

In a release, the BMC said it removed 2,103 illegal posters, banners, hoardings, kiosks, symbols, stickers, flags and boards of the political parties from the roads of Mumbai till 3 pm on Tuesday.

The licence department of the civic body initiated action across Mumbai on a war footing.

"This action is being taken immediately to ensure that the code of conduct is not violated, and this will continue in the future as well," it said in a release.

It also appealed to relevant political parties, office-bearers and activists to cooperate with the civic body in taking this action, and not to display any material that would violate the code of conduct in any form in the future.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Monday announced the election programme for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, and with its model code of conduct came into effect. According to the schedule, polling will be held on January 15, 2026, and counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. PTI KK NP