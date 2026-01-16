BMC results: Karnataka BJP takes 'rasmalai' dig at Raj Thackeray, eyes repeat in local body polls

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP on Friday took a 'rasmalai' dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray following the strong performance of the BJP-led alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Sounding upbeat over the party's performance in the BMC polls, BJP leaders in Karnataka expressed confidence that the momentum would be replicated in the state's upcoming local body elections, particularly in the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

"Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults," Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan posted on 'X'.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya too joined in, describing the outcome as a "sweet rasmalai" victory for the Mumbai BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.

Congratulating Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and all party workers for their efforts, in a post, he said, "The Triple Engine Sarkar, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will work strongly for Mumbai’s redevelopment and improve Ease of living for all Mumbaikars." The comments come against the backdrop of a recent controversy during the BMC poll campaign, when former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai had said that "Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city but an international city".

Reacting sharply, Raj Thackeray mocked Annamalai referring to him as 'rasmalai' and questioned his authority to comment on Mumbai.

Elections to BMC were held after nine year on Thursday.

The BJP and ally Shiv Sena are ahead as per trends, as the counting of votes for 227 wards is underway on Friday.

Wedlcoming the results, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said, "The people of Maharashtra have delivered a resounding verdict in the Urban Local Body elections, decisively in favour of the BJP-led alliance across the state, including the major city of Mumbai." This verdict reflects the trust placed in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the centre and the governance of CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State, he said, "I also extend my congratulations to the dedicated karyakartas of Maharashtra BJP, the true backbone of our party, whose tireless efforts made this emphatic success possible." "This mandate clearly captures the public mood and will be repeated in Karnataka when our State’s local bodies go to the polls," he added.

Noting that the resounding victory reflects the people’s trust, and aspiration for good governance, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka expressed confidence that in the upcoming GBA elections, the people of Bengaluru will bless Karnataka BJP and give it an opportunity to serve the city.

"The mandate in the BMC polls is yet another clear endorsement of development-oriented politics, decisive leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service. I humbly thank every voter, karyakarta, and well-wisher who stood with Maharashtra BJP and worked tirelessly on the ground to make this victory possible," he posted on 'X'.

This success further strengthens our resolve to deliver transparent, responsive, and citizen-first civic governance, he said, adding that, "I am confident that in the upcoming GBA elections, the people of Namma Bengaluru will bless Karnataka BJP and give us the opportunity to serve the city with dedication, integrity, and a clear vision for the future." Zilla and taluk panchayat polls in Karnataka are expected later this year, while the elections to the five city corporations, under the GBA are likely before June 30.

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold the Bengaluru local body polls by June 30.

The tenure of the earlier elected body, under the eartwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired on September 10, 2020, and since then a government-appointed administrator was taking care of its day-to-day affairs.

Bengaluru was divided into five new municipal corporations —Central, East, West, North, and South— under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in September 2025, replacing the single Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). PTI KSU ROH