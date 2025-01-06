BMC revokes construction work ban in Byculla and Borivali

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Monday announced the lifting of blanket restrictions on construction in Byculla and Borivali (east) areas after significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Advertisment

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, warned of imposing restrictions if construction projects are found contributing to air pollution.

The BMC ordered the suspension of construction activity at the sites of private and government agencies in December end after the the air quality deteriorated with AQI crossing 200.

"The blanket restrictions imposed on construction projects in areas such as Byculla and Borivali East have been lifted," BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stated.

Advertisment

The civic body said the outcome of the temporary construction activity ban was positive while the air quality also improved over days.

The BMC will continue to closely monitor the air quality and directed developers to take all necessary actions for air pollution mitigation.

"In case of any violations or non-compliance despite repeated warnings, strict action will be taken against the specific construction projects, and necessary restrictions will be imposed," the civic body added. PTI KK NSK