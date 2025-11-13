BMC-run KEM Hospital to set up new registration counters, keep 2-year stock of key medicines

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Municipal officials have assured major improvements in patient services at civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai within the next 15 days, including the setting up of ten new registration counters and empanelment of private MRI centres at BMC-approved rates.

The century-old KEM Hospital is one of the biggest medical facilities in the metropolis. Daily thousands of patients from Mumbai and other parts of the country visit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospital in the Parel area for medical care.

The assurance to improve services came during a joint review meeting held at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday, chaired by Maharashtra cabinet member and Mumbai's co-guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam. The meeting was held following Lodha's inspection visit to the hospital earlier this week.

A release issued by Lodha's office after the meeting claimed that civic officials assured that a tender will be floated shortly to allow patients to avail magnetic resonance imaging scans at private diagnostic centres at BMC-approved rates until the KEM Hospital's MRI machine is repaired.

The move is expected to reduce the waiting period for MRI scans, which currently extends up to six months, for patients.

The civic body also assured to set up 10 more registration counters at the hospital to reduce hassles faced by patients, the release said.

On basis of the basis of patients complaints and feedback the minister had raised these issues in the meeting.

Addressing concerns over medicine shortages, Lodha directed officials to ensure a two-year stock of essential medicines should be maintained. In turn, officials assured the minister that the stock will be replenished soon.

A vigilance committee comprising citizen representatives will be formed under Lodha's leadership to monitor patient grievances and service delivery at the hospital, as per the release.

Lodha, who holds skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation portfolios in the Mahayuti government, maintained that the steps being taken by the BMC are part of a broader effort to improve services at civic-run hospitals across Mumbai.

"The corrupt and ineffective system built over the past 25 years (by those in power in BMC) will soon be dismantled under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Lodha asserted.