BMC says cement concretisation of 1,335km roads completed; parking app in offing

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said it has completed cement concretisation of about 1,335km roads so far, and the majority of remaining work will be wrapped up by June.

Addressing a press conference after the presentation of the civic body's Rs 74,447 crore budget for FY2025-26, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the BMC has undertaken cement concretisation work of 698 and 1,420 roads in Phases I and II, respectively.

He said about 75 per cent of the work under Phase I has been completed, and around 50 per cent of Phase II is expected to be wrapped up by June.

In all, the BMC has completed cement concretisation of about 1,335km roads so far in areas under its jurisdiction, said the senior bureaucrat, who is also the Maharashtra government-appointed administrator of the country's richest civic body.

Gagrani said the civic body has appointed IIT Bombay for addressing complaints received regarding the quality of cement concretisation work.

The civic commissioner said they have directed officials concerned not to dig any new roads for the project barring those whose 100 per cent concretisation is slated to be completed by June.

He said the corporation will positively consider requests of citizens if they do not want cement concrete roads.

Admitting that riding quality of Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai needs to be improved, Gagrani said the civic body has undertaken an access control project to look into the issue.

He said a large number of parking lots are being constructed close to these expressways, and a dedicated parking app is also under development for the benefit of motorists.

"Within the next three months, this app will be in public service. Through the app, vehicle owners will come to know where parking facility is available within 200, 300, or 500 meters of their location. Using the app, they can do advance parking booking," Gagrani informed.

He said the civic body plans to develop multilevel robotic parking lots at Worli Hub and Flora Fountain areas.

Gagrani said 95 per cent of the coastal road (South) has been completed, and "concrete progress" can be seen in remaining parking lots and beautification work within the next few months. The coastal road (North) between Varsova and Dahisar has received all necessary permissions, and work orders have been issued.

He assured that work on the East-West Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge (ROB) in South Mumbai and Gokhale Bridge will be completed in May.

Gagrani said the civic body has decided to construct 5,000-10,000 tenements per zone for private landowners in lieu of land and construction TDRs (transfer of development rights).

TDRs are rights given to landowners whose property is acquired for infrastructure projects, allowing them to sell or develop those rights to build. PTI KK RSY