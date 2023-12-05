BMC sets up expert panel to review rebuilding of colonial-era water reservoir

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday it has set up a committee of experts, including IIT Bombay professors, to review the proposal to rebuild a colonial-era water reservoir constructed beneath the iconic Hanging Garden in south Mumbai.

Advertisment

The expert panel is going to inspect a portion of the reservoir from inside on December 7, leading to water cut in some parts of the city that day, said a BMC release.

The committee, comprising IIT Bombay professors, local residents and civic officials, will review the proposal to rebuild the reservoir from where water is supplied to most parts of south Mumbai, said the release.

The panel is expected to suggest the correct procedure to rebuild the reservoir in the upscale Malabar Hill area that was constructed in the 1880s.

The committee is going to inspect compartment No. 2 of the reservoir from inside on Thursday for two hours -- from 8 am to 10 am. To facilitate this process, the compartment will be emptied and as a result, there will be a 10 per cent to 100 per cent water cut in some parts of the city, said the release.

The BMC has decided to reconstruct the more than a century-old water reservoir due to leakage issues, but local citizens and political parties have opposed the proposal as more than 300 trees are required to be cut for the work. PTI KK RSY