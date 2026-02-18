BMC slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on contractor for delayed construction of flyover

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the contractor for delay in construction of a flyover between Dindoshi Court to Film City which is part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed that the contractor be fined for delay in the construction, the civic body said in a release.

He also directed that the flyover be opened for vehicular traffic by May 31, the statement added.

The Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) will provide another link connecting Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs.

Under Phase 3 (A) of the project, a 1.26‑km elevated flyover is being built between Dindoshi Court, Goregaon, and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City).

All the 31 pillars of the flyover have been constructed while the work on 20 out of 30 spans has been completed. Overall, about 75 per cent of the work is complete, said the civic body.

At the Chitranagari side, an approach road is planned, but its alignment is currently obstructed by water pipelines, a sewer line, and an Adani Power transformer, it said.

Bangar directed that these utilities be shifted urgently or rebuilt.

He also visited the twin‑tunnel launching‑shaft site near Chitranagari where preparatory work is underway. Two tunnel‑boring machines (TBMs) will be used to construct the twin tunnels.

The launching shaft is roughly 200 m long, 50 m wide, and 30 m deep.

Excavation of the shaft is complete, and work has started on the cradle for lowering the TBMs. A 350‑metric‑ton crane has already arrived on site, and an 800‑metric‑ton crane is expected by the last week of February.

Officials have been directed to begin the process of lowering the TBMs into the shaft by March 10. PTI PR KRK