BMC suspends junior auditor for misconduct, obstructing ongoing civic poll process

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday suspended a junior auditor working with its finance department for alleged misconduct and obstructing the ongoing civic election process.

In a release here, the BMC said the action against the auditor was ordered by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi.

The suspended auditor, Deepak Johare, who worked with the civic body's finance department, was deputed to the central election office (RO) as part of election-related duties, the release said.

A complaint supported by prima facie evidence was received against the official alleging serious misconduct and interference in the election process, the BMC stated.

"The municipal corporation administration received a complaint and strong evidence that Johare had committed very serious misconduct during the election process and obstructed the election process," the release stated.

A preliminary inquiry found the charges to be of a grave nature, following which Joshi ordered the auditor's suspension with immediate effect.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner has cautioned that strict action will be taken against any civic employee found indulging in acts that hamper or interfere with the election process, according to the release.

The BMC, along with civic bodies of 28 other cities and towns in Maharashtra, will go to polls on January 15. Scrutiny of nominations filed by candidates is over and January 2 is the last date for opting out of the race for the 227-member civic body, India's largest and richest. PTI KK RSY