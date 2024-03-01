BMC takes action against gold and silver smelting units in C-ward

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has razed 12 chimneys and furnesses of gold and silver smelting units in C-ward in South Mumbai for causing air pollution, an official release said.

Action was taken against units in Patwa Chawl and Teli Galli localities, and similar action against polluting units in the city and suburbs will continue, it said.

The department of buildings and factories of the C ward has launched a crackdown on gold and silver smelting furnaces (Galai business) and acid furnaces operating in residential areas.

Civic teams demolished 12 chimneys and furnesses on Thursday, the release said.

Gold and silver are melted down in furnaces while chimneys are used to release the acid fumes and gas generated in the process.

"As this hazardous gas adds to pollution, the BMC has registered cases against the violators under the air pollution rules," the release said. PTI KK KRK