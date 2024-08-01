BMC team to clean storm water drains in flood-hit Kolhapur

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended a helping hand to Kolhapur, affected by heavy rainfall and flooding since the last few days, by undertaking cleaning of storm water drains in the city in southern Maharashtra.

In a release on Wednesday, the BMC said a team of civic officials, along with two suction-cum- jetting with recycler machines, has been dispatched to Kolhapur, around 375 from Mumbai, to assist in cleaning the storm water drains there.

The BMC has also provided manpower, including vehicle drivers, technicians, and labourers, to support the cleaning efforts on request of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation commissioner Rahul Rokade, said the release.

The team, led by Junior Engineer Akash Rainak, reached Kolhapur on July 31 and has started work in the Shahupuri area, it said.

This is not the first time that the BMC has come to the aid of Kolhapur. In 2019 and 2021 too, the Mumbai civic body had provided similar assistance to the city during flooding. PTI KK RSY