BMC to carry out special fire safety inspection ahead of New Year celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai Fire Brigade will conduct a special fire safety drive at restaurants, pubs and similar establishments from December 22 to 28 ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said on Tuesday.

Hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, malls, gymkhanas and other high-footfall establishments in the city will be inspected during this week-long drive, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The establishments found violating fire safety norms will face strict action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, an official release said.

The recent fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives underscores the need for heightened vigilance at such places, said additional municipal commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi.

As per section 3 (1) of the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, it is the responsibility of owners or occupants to ensure that fire protection and life saving measures are in place at their respective buildings or establishments.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is equipped with advanced machinery, tools and trained personnel to respond to emergencies, but widespread public awareness and strict compliance with rules by commercial establishments are crucial to preventing such tragedies, Joshi said.

Last year, the fire brigade had inspected 731 establishments during a similar special drive, and action was taken against 12 for non-compliance.

The civic body will also deploy boats, life-saving equipment and lifeguards at the `chowpatties' (beaches) in Mumbai on the eve of New year, the release said. PTI KK KRK