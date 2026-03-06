BMC to get IIT-B experts to verify design of Bhandup railway overbridge

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will reach out to experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to verify the design for the proposed railway overbridge in the eastern suburb of Bhandup here, an official said on Friday.

BMC Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the construction of the 530-metre bridge, which will connect the east and west areas of the suburb.

He directed that the design of the proposed railway overbridge, particularly a sharp turn in its alignment, be technically verified by experts from the IIT-B, the civic body stated in a release.

Bangar has also directed that a traffic simulation study be conducted to analyse traffic flow and ensure safe movement of vehicles once the bridge becomes operational.

According to the BMC, the bridge descends onto Veer Savarkar Road, where a sharp turn occurs while joining the east-west alignment. Although the design was prepared according to technical standards, Bangar directed that IIT experts independently verify it.

The civic body gave a work order for the construction of the ROB in October 2023, but actual construction work began in 2024, and 30 per cent of the work on the structure is complete.

The senior official has also directed the concerned departments to complete the construction within the stipulated timeline and open the bridge for traffic by January 31, 2027.

Once completed, the bridge will directly link Veer Savarkar Road with Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion and lower traffic pressure on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and other nearby routes. PTI KK ARU