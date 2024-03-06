BMC to install 481 pumps in Mumbai during monsoon this year to prevent waterlogging

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) At least 481 dewatering pumps will be installed in various low-lying areas across the city during the monsoon season this year to prevent waterlogging, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The pumps will have a high dewatering capacity and will remain functional during emergency situations, it said.

An operator and a helper will be deputed for operating the pumps and civic engineers at ward levels will monitor the operation, the BMC said in a release issued on Tuesday.

When Mumbai receives 55 mm per hour of rainfall coupled with high tide during the same period, water accumulates in the low-lying areas, as per the the BMC.

Hence, the civic body every year identifies such locations and deploys pumps there for pumping out the rain water.

The BMC said out of the 481 pumps which the civic body's storm water drains department plans to install, 187 will be put up in the island city, 166 in the western suburbs and 124 in the eastern suburbs.

According to the BMC, it installed 380 pumps in 2022 initially, but later added 55 more as per the demand.

In 2023 also, initially 380 pumps were deployed, but 112 more were later added.

This year, the civic body has decided to deploy 481 pumps initially across all the 25 wards. PTI KK GK