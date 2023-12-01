BMC to launch `deep cleaning' campaign

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will launch a `deep cleaning' campaign of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Sunday, the civic body said.

The campaign will be launched first in Dharavi and later in the D ward that includes areas like Malabar Hill and Mahalaxmi, the BMC said in a release.

As the term of the BMC's general body is long over and elections have not taken place, the state government has appointed an administrator for the BMC.

Next week onwards, on every Saturday of December 2023 and January 2024, one ward from each administrative division will be selected for deep cleaning between 9 am to 2 pm, the release said.

Under this drive, besides cleaning roads and footpaths, abandoned vehicles will be disposed of, action will be taken against unauthorized advertisement boards or hoardings and public toilets will be cleaned, among other things.

The BMC has already started washing major roads for curbing air pollution. PTI KK KRK