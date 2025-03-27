BMC to scrap clean-up marshal programme from Apr 4 due to citizens' complaints

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to scrap its clean-up marshal programme from April 4 after complaints were received from citizens and also due to unsatisfactory service, an official said on Thursday.

The civic solid waste management department had sent a proposal to BMC Commissioner about discontinuing their service considering multiple complaints from 24 wards of the city, he said.

"The BMC chief gave his nod to discontinue the service, following which the decision was taken to scrap the programme. If there is any incident in which marshals are charging penalty from people, then they should inform the concerned ward officers," he added.