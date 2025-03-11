BMC urges citizens not to cut trees for Holi celebrations; warns of legal action

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday urged citizens not to cut trees for Holi celebrations, and warned of taking legal action against those involved in unauthorised tree felling.

Issuing a release on Tuesday evening, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also appealed to the citizens to contact the civic body or the Mumbai police or alert its toll free helpline number 1916.

This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 13. As part of the celebrations, a bonfire is lit to symbolise the burning of mythological character - demoness Holika - to represent the victory of good over evil.

"Under Section 21 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Conservation Act, 1975, it is an offence to cut down or cause to cut down any tree without the prior permission of the Tree Authority," the release said.

For each offence of illegal cutting of trees, there is a provision to impose a fine of at least Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 on the person concerned. Along with that, the accused may have to face imprisonment of one week to one year, it added.

The Mumbai civic body then appealed that citizens should try to ensure maintaining greenery in the city. PTI KK NP