BMC warns of stringent action if property tax dues not paid by May 25

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday warned of taking stringent action against those who do not pay their property tax by May 25, the deadline set for the financial year 2023-24.

Advertisment

In a release, the civic body appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax within the deadline, but did not specify what action it plans to initiate against those who fail to do so.

The BMC's tax assessment and collection department has launched an awareness programme through media, social media platforms and other modes. Its ward officer and citizens' facilitation centres are being kept open on holidays for the convenience of the property owners, it said.

During the last fiscal, the civic body collected Rs 3,195 crore property tax of FY 23-24.

Last week, the BMC decided to collect from May 1 double property tax from the shops and establishments for not displaying signboards in Marathi language or Devnagari script. PTI KK NP