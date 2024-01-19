BMC worker commits suicide; case registered against civic official, others

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A case of alleged abetment of suicide has been registered against a BMC official and two others here after a sanitation worker ended his life on Friday, police said.

Subhash Arjun Sonawane (42), who worked as a sweeper with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, allegedly hanged himself from the handle of a door at his house in Sarvoday Colony, Jogeshwari (West) around 6.30 in the morning, said a police official.

The suicide note found at the spot claimed that he had taken a leave for a month to care for his ailing daughter, and when he returned to work, BMC official J Koten and two unidentified `Mukadams' (overseers) did not allow him to join duty.

They also took money from him, the note alleged, adding that he was ending his life as he was fed up with this exploitation.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered with Oshiwara Police Station against the BMC official and two overseers, and probe was underway. No arrest has been made in the case yet, the police official said. PTI DC KRK