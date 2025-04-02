BMC's draft sanitation rules propose introduction of user fee; higher fines for waste burning

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed levying of `user fee' on households as well as commercial establishments for solid waste management, as per its draft sanitation rules.

Amid the worsening air quality in the metropolis, it has also proposed an increase in the fine for waste burning by commercial properties to Rs 10,000 from Rs 100, officials said.

Penalties for other violations may rise by 50 to 100 percent or more, they said.

As per the draft `Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws 2025', which will replace the existing regulations in effect since 2006, the proposal has been published on the civic body's website for public suggestions and objections until May-end.

A user fee for solid waste management ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 will be levied on households while commercial establishments will be charged between Rs 500 and Rs. 7,500, the guidelines said.

The revised by-laws consist of 16 chapters and six schedules covering the solid waste management value chain.

The new framework proposes a stricter penalty structure to deter violations, with hefty fines for illegal dumping, open burning and improper waste handling. Repeat offenders will face higher penalties, with legal action if necessary.

Under the proposed rules, the fine for waste burning by commercial properties will increase from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. Littering and spitting in public places, including roads and gardens, will attract fines of Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively, instead of the existing Rs 200.

Fines for bathing, washing utensils or clothes in open spaces will be Rs 300 each, up from the current Rs 100 and Rs 200. Urinating or defecating in public will result in a fine of Rs 500, instead of the current Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Additionally, the civic body has proposed a new Rs 500 fine for washing vehicles in public places. Littering or defecation by pets or other owned animals will attract a fine of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 500.

Under the proposed bye-laws, households will be charged a monthly user fee on solid waste management of Rs 100 for homes up to 50 sq meters, Rs 500 for those between 50 and 300 sq meters, and Rs 1,000 for the properties larger than 300 sq. metres.

Commercial establishments, including shops and eateries, will be charged a user fee of Rs 500, while guest houses and hostels will have to pay Rs 2,000 and Rs 750, respectively, as per the proposal. Hotels will be charged based on star ratings -- Rs 1,500 for unstarred hotels, Rs 2,500 for up to 3-star ones, and Rs 7,500 for higher-rated ones.

Offices, including government and commercial offices, banks, insurance firms, coaching centers and educational institutes will be charged a user fee Rs 750, the draft said.

Clinics and dispensaries will pay Rs 2,000 (up to 50 beds) and Rs 4,000 (above 50), while labs will be charged Rs 2,500 (up to 50 sq meters) and Rs 5,000 (above 50 sq metres), it has been proposed.

Small, non-hazardous industries generating up to 10 kg of waste daily will be charged Rs 1,500, while godowns and cold storage units will have to pay Rs 2,500. Event venues, including marriage and festival halls, fairs, and exhibitions, will be paying a user fee of Rs 5,000 for venues up to 3,000 sq meters and Rs 7,500 for larger ones.

According to BMC officials, Mumbai generates 8,000 metric tons of solid waste daily. The civic body expects to generate Rs 687 crore annually from user fees imposed on residential and commercial units. PTI KK KRK