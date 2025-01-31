BMRCL completes erection of four composite steel girder over 65-meter-long railway track

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Friday announced that it has successfully completed erection of four composite steel girder over the 65 meter-long railway track at Rainbow hospital between the ISRO and Doddanekkundi metro stations, to accommodate the existing railway line and future lines of railways and K-Ride.

In a statement, the BMRCL said that the Approval of Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety/Southern Circle Bangalore was obtained before starting the work for launching scheme and temporary staging for launching of composite girder across the railway track.

"Launching of composite girder at this location was no less a challenge as there was no service road and restricted opening in the Railway Underpass. Also, the road at this location is a skew crossing the railway track (Salem Bridge) which further restricted the operation of the crane.

In normal conditions, two cranes of capacity 400-500 MT is deployed on either side duly blocking both the main roads and diverting the traffic through service road," it stated.

According to BMRCL, in the present case, only one side of carriage was to be blocked, validated single crane of 700 MT was used for launching of girder duly dividing the 65 m span into three parts of length 14.5m each on either side with 36 m in central portion across railway track so as to bring it within the operational capacity of 700 MT crane. PTI AMP ROH