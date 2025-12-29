BMRCL extends metro services on New Year’s Eve

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) BMRCL on Monday announced extended metro train services on the Purple, Green and Yellow lines on New Year’s Eve to facilitate safe and convenient travel for commuters.

According to a statement from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the last metro trains from terminal stations on January 1, 2026, following the midnight of December 31, 2025, will depart as follows: on the Purple Line, the last train from Whitefield to Challaghatta will leave at 1.45 am, while the last train from Challaghatta to Whitefield will depart at 2 am.

On the Green Line, the last trains from Madavara towards Silk Institute and from Silk Institute towards Madavara will depart at 2 am.

On the Yellow Line, the last train from R V Road towards Bommasandra will leave at 3.10 am, while from Bommasandra towards R V Road it will depart at 1.30 am, the statement said.

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions—Whitefield and Challaghatta on the Purple Line, and Madavara and Silk Institute on the Green Line—will depart at 2.45 am, BMRCL added.

Metro services will run at eight-minute intervals on the Purple and Green lines and at 15-minute intervals on the Yellow Line from 11.30 pm on December 31 until the end of the extended service period.

In view of the anticipated large public gathering in the MG Road area, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 10 pm on December 31.

Trains will, however, halt at the adjacent Trinity and Cubbon Park stations for the boarding and alighting of passengers, officials said.

To avoid long queues at ticket counters, token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park stations will be discontinued after 11 pm.

Passengers travelling after 11 pm from these stations have been advised to purchase return journey tickets in advance via QR tickets or use smart cards with sufficient balance.

BMRCL urged commuters to plan their travel and cooperate with metro staff and security personnel to ensure smooth and safe travel during the New Year celebrations. PTI AMP SSK