BMRCL facilitates Bengaluru's first ever organ transportation by metro

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) For the first time since its inception, Namma Metro facilitated the transportation of a donated human liver for transplant, the BMRCL said on Saturday.

On August 1, at about 8.38 pm, the liver was securely transferred via ambulance from Vydehi Hospital to Whitefield Metro Station, accompanied by a doctor and seven medical staff, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a release.

Upon arrival, the team was received by an Assistant Security Officer (ASO) and Metro personnel, who coordinated the documentation and necessary security checks, it added.

The liver was then transported on a train that departed Whitefield metro station at 8.42 pm and arrived at Rajarajeshwarinagar Metro Station at 9.48 pm.

Another ASO and Metro staff received the medical team and ensured a seamless transfer to a waiting ambulance. The organ was safely delivered to Sparsh Hospital in time for the critical transplant, the release said.

The operation followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Joint Procedure Order (JPO) of the BMRCL.

According to the release, this is the second time in the country that a metro train is being used for organ transportation.

On January 18, Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated "green channel", between Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar and Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdikapul, to facilitate the swift transportation of a donor heart. PTI JR KH