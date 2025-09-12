BMRCL facilitates swift transport of human heart for transplant

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said it had facilitated the “swift and safe” transportation of a human heart for transplant.

The organ was moved from Sparsh Hospital and boarded at Yeshwanthpura Metro Station at 23:01 hrs. It reached Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro Station at 23:21 hrs on September 11, BMRCL said in a release.

Covering seven stations in 20 minutes, the Metro enabled a seamless and time-sensitive transfer, ensuring the organ reached Apollo Hospital without delay, it said.

The coordination was overseen by Assistant Security Officer Honne Gowda, along with Metro officials who worked with the medical team to ensure smooth security arrangements throughout the journey.

BMRCL said it was committed to supporting such life-saving missions by offering efficient and timely transport solutions in collaboration with medical institutions.

On August 1, the Metro had, for the first time since its inception, facilitated the transportation of a donated human liver for transplant. PTI KSU SSK