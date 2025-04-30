BMRCL gets metro rail cars for Yellow Line

Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday received three metro rail cars for the much-awaited Yellow Line.

Three cars from the third train set have been successfully shipped from the Titagarh factory, while the remaining three are scheduled to be loaded and transported to Bengaluru by May 2, BMRCL said in a statement.

"Marking a significant milestone in the city's metro expansion, BMRCL has moved one step closer to operationalising the much-anticipated Yellow Line, with the latest batch of metro cars being dispatched to Bengaluru," the statement read.

According to BMRCL, an additional set of three metro cars is expected to arrive in Bengaluru between May 10 and May 15.

"With the commissioning of three new trains, BMRCL is accelerating efforts to bring the Yellow Line section into service as soon as possible, enhancing connectivity and streamlining urban transit for commuters," the statement said.

The Yellow Line, which runs from RV College to Bommasandra near Electronic City, has been ready for months and is awaiting operations. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH